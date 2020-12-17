The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Stock Price Up 5.7%

The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)’s share price rose 5.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.64 and last traded at $11.64. Approximately 3,664,477 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 6,027,452 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.01.

MAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of The Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Truist increased their target price on shares of The Macerich from $8.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Macerich from $6.50 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded The Macerich from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp raised The Macerich from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $13.28.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.54 and a beta of 2.03.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $185.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.58 million. The Macerich had a negative net margin of 1.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Macerich Company will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 6th. The Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is 16.95%.

In other The Macerich news, insider Dana K. Anderson sold 24,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.57, for a total transaction of $278,837.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in The Macerich by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 407,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after buying an additional 133,601 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in The Macerich by 75.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 149,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 64,243 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in The Macerich by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,822,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $177,811,000 after acquiring an additional 447,029 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in The Macerich in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in The Macerich by 102.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 62,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 31,807 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

About The Macerich (NYSE:MAC)

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

