The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Shares Up 7.4%

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE)’s stock price shot up 7.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $41.34 and last traded at $39.60. 745,247 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 81% from the average session volume of 412,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.87.
A number of research firms have recently commented on LOVE. DA Davidson raised their target price on The Lovesac from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of The Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 29th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of The Lovesac from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Lovesac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of The Lovesac from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Lovesac has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.11.
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $588.79 million, a PE ratio of -312.08 and a beta of 2.52.
In related news, insider Satori Capital, Llc sold 195,078 shares of The Lovesac stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $7,840,184.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 149,396 shares of The Lovesac stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total transaction of $5,299,076.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 799,704 shares of company stock valued at $30,515,271 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 31.31% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOVE. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in The Lovesac by 512.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in The Lovesac in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $133,000. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in The Lovesac by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of The Lovesac by 7.3% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 10,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of The Lovesac by 56.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 4,241 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.19% of the company’s stock.
The Lovesac Company Profile (NASDAQ:LOVE)
The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. The company offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.
