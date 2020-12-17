The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Shares Up 7.4%

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE)’s stock price shot up 7.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $41.34 and last traded at $39.60. 745,247 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 81% from the average session volume of 412,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.87.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LOVE. DA Davidson raised their target price on The Lovesac from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of The Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 29th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of The Lovesac from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Lovesac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of The Lovesac from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Lovesac has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.11.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $588.79 million, a PE ratio of -312.08 and a beta of 2.52.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $1.04. The business had revenue of $74.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.14 million. The Lovesac had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.84%. The business’s revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Lovesac Company will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Satori Capital, Llc sold 195,078 shares of The Lovesac stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $7,840,184.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 149,396 shares of The Lovesac stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total transaction of $5,299,076.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 799,704 shares of company stock valued at $30,515,271 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 31.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOVE. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in The Lovesac by 512.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in The Lovesac in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $133,000. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in The Lovesac by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of The Lovesac by 7.3% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 10,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of The Lovesac by 56.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 4,241 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.19% of the company’s stock.

The Lovesac Company Profile (NASDAQ:LOVE)

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. The company offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.

