The Hackett Group, Inc. Announces Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:HCKT)

The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) declared a dividend on Wednesday, December 16th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th.

The Hackett Group has raised its dividend by 38.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. The Hackett Group has a dividend payout ratio of 28.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect The Hackett Group to earn $0.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.19 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.4%.

Get The Hackett Group alerts:

HCKT traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.32. 131,217 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,566. The firm has a market cap of $429.06 million, a P/E ratio of 71.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.45 and its 200 day moving average is $13.40. The Hackett Group has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $18.90.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $57.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.00 million. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 10.58%. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Hackett Group will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HCKT. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Hackett Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of The Hackett Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.67.

About The Hackett Group

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and European countries. Its executive advisory programs include best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry, an inquiry service used by clients for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research, a research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for The Hackett Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hackett Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.