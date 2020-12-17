The Hackett Group, Inc. Announces Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:HCKT)

The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 16th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th.

The Hackett Group has increased its dividend payment by 38.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. The Hackett Group has a dividend payout ratio of 28.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect The Hackett Group to earn $0.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.19 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.4%.

Shares of NASDAQ HCKT traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.32. The stock had a trading volume of 131,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,566. The Hackett Group has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $18.90. The company has a market capitalization of $429.06 million, a PE ratio of 71.60, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.40.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $57.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.00 million. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 10.58%. On average, research analysts predict that The Hackett Group will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

HCKT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of The Hackett Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of The Hackett Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.67.

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and European countries. Its executive advisory programs include best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry, an inquiry service used by clients for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research, a research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

