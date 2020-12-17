The Force Protocol Price Tops $0.0238 on Top Exchanges (FOR)

The Force Protocol (CURRENCY:FOR) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. One The Force Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC on popular exchanges including Bibox and Hotbit. During the last week, The Force Protocol has traded down 29.9% against the US dollar. The Force Protocol has a total market cap of $10.43 million and $4.02 million worth of The Force Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00005911 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00007472 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.60 or 0.00048774 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000781 BTC.

Effect.AI (EFX) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000134 BTC.

The Force Protocol Token Profile

The Force Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 5th, 2017. The Force Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 438,000,000 tokens. The Force Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for The Force Protocol is /r/The_Force_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The Force Protocol’s official website is www.theforceprotocol.com . The Force Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@theforceprotocol

Buying and Selling The Force Protocol

The Force Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Force Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Force Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy The Force Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

