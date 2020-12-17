The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) Shares Up 5.5%

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)’s share price rose 5.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $76.10 and last traded at $75.81. Approximately 251,696 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 315,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.85.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ENSG. BidaskClub downgraded The Ensign Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Stephens upgraded The Ensign Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $61.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.06 and its 200 day moving average is $55.16.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $599.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.68 million. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 21.65%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Lee A. Daniels sold 983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $56,031.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,148 shares in the company, valued at $2,573,436. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Spencer Burton sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total transaction of $166,830.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 26,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,485,899.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 219,431 shares of company stock valued at $14,608,568. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,125,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,523,000 after buying an additional 409,192 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 53.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 380,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,733,000 after acquiring an additional 133,151 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 131.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 142,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,961,000 after acquiring an additional 81,236 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group during the third quarter worth $3,622,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group during the second quarter worth $2,435,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:ENSG)

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company offers transitional and skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly. It also provides standard services, such as room and board, special nutritional program, social, recreational, entertainment, and other services.

