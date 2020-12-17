The City Pub Group plc (CPC.L) (LON:CPC) Stock Price Up 2.5%

The City Pub Group plc (CPC.L) (LON:CPC)’s share price rose 2.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 82 ($1.07) and last traded at GBX 82 ($1.07). Approximately 62,556 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 173,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 80 ($1.05).

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 80.16 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 76.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.70, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of £85.08 million and a PE ratio of -21.03.

The City Pub Group plc (CPC.L) (LON:CPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 30th. The company reported GBX (4.52) (($0.06)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

In other news, insider Clive Watson purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 74 ($0.97) per share, for a total transaction of £3,700 ($4,834.07).

The City Pub Group plc (CPC.L) Company Profile (LON:CPC)

The City Pub Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages an estate of pubs. The company's pub estate comprises 48 free houses located primarily in London, Cathedral cities, and market towns. Its portfolio primarily consists of freehold and managed pubs that provide a range of drinks and food tailored for its pubs' customers.

