The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) Trading Up 7.8%

The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE)’s stock price was up 7.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.78 and last traded at $24.51. Approximately 244,496 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 222,462 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.73.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ANDE shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of The Andersons from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of The Andersons from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 24th. BidaskClub cut shares of The Andersons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. National Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of The Andersons in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The Andersons currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.20.
The stock has a market cap of $771.69 million, a P/E ratio of -338.43 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.72.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of The Andersons in the second quarter worth $44,000. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in shares of The Andersons in the third quarter worth $61,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of The Andersons by 164.2% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of The Andersons in the third quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in The Andersons by 15.9% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. 67.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE)
The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in the trade, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores grains; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and corn origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.
