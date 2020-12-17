The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) Trading Up 7.8%

The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE)’s stock price was up 7.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.78 and last traded at $24.51. Approximately 244,496 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 222,462 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.73.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ANDE shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of The Andersons from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of The Andersons from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 24th. BidaskClub cut shares of The Andersons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. National Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of The Andersons in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The Andersons currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.20.

The stock has a market cap of $771.69 million, a P/E ratio of -338.43 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. The Andersons had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 0.17%. On average, research analysts expect that The Andersons, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of The Andersons in the second quarter worth $44,000. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in shares of The Andersons in the third quarter worth $61,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of The Andersons by 164.2% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of The Andersons in the third quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in The Andersons by 15.9% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. 67.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Andersons

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in the trade, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores grains; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and corn origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

