Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) Shares Up 7.3%

Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK) shares shot up 7.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.42 and last traded at $24.72. 155,292 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 659% from the average session volume of 20,465 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.03.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TBNK. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Territorial Bancorp from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Territorial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Territorial Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Get Territorial Bancorp alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.26. The company has a market cap of $232.71 million, a P/E ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 0.59.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $16.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.80 million. Territorial Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 23.90%. Equities research analysts expect that Territorial Bancorp Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 10th. Territorial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.32%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 508.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Territorial Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $131,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Territorial Bancorp by 7.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Territorial Bancorp by 4.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Territorial Bancorp by 14.5% during the third quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares during the period. 48.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK)

Territorial Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the State of Hawaii. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and regular checking accounts, and Super NOW accounts.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Territorial Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Territorial Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.