Terrace Energy Corp. (TZR.V) (CVE:TZR) Shares Down 50%

Shares of Terrace Energy Corp. (TZR.V) (CVE:TZR) were down 50% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01. Approximately 383,719 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 129% from the average daily volume of 167,294 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$478,585.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11.

Terrace Energy Corp. (TZR.V) (CVE:TZR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 28th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

Terrace Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of conventional onshore oil and gas properties in the United States. It has an option to acquire a 50% working interest in the Maverick County project covering approximately 147,000 gross mineral acres located in Maverick County, Texas.

