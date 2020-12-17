Terrace Energy Corp. (TZR.V) (CVE:TZR) Shares Down 50%

Posted by on Dec 17th, 2020 // Comments off

Shares of Terrace Energy Corp. (TZR.V) (CVE:TZR) were down 50% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01. Approximately 383,719 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 129% from the average daily volume of 167,294 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$478,585.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11.

Terrace Energy Corp. (TZR.V) (CVE:TZR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 28th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Terrace Energy Corp. (TZR.V) (CVE:TZR)

Terrace Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of conventional onshore oil and gas properties in the United States. It has an option to acquire a 50% working interest in the Maverick County project covering approximately 147,000 gross mineral acres located in Maverick County, Texas.

