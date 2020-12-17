Terra Market Capitalization Tops $184.24 Million (LUNA)

Terra (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. During the last seven days, Terra has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. One Terra coin can now be purchased for $0.48 or 0.00002120 BTC on major exchanges including Coinone, GDAC, Upbit and Bittrex. Terra has a total market capitalization of $184.24 million and approximately $29.51 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002573 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004411 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00023576 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.01 or 0.00132410 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $179.01 or 0.00789844 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.51 or 0.00165520 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $88.10 or 0.00388718 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.43 or 0.00125455 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00078042 BTC.

Terra Coin Profile

Terra’s total supply is 995,132,899 coins and its circulating supply is 383,481,883 coins. Terra’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money . Terra’s official website is terra.money

Terra Coin Trading

Terra can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, GDAC, Coinone and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

