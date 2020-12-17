Terra (LUNA) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $26.04 Million

Terra (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. During the last week, Terra has traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Terra coin can currently be purchased for $0.50 or 0.00002329 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, GDAC and Coinone. Terra has a market capitalization of $193.49 million and $26.04 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002597 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004611 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00024722 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.83 or 0.00142286 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $180.35 or 0.00832234 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.00 or 0.00170752 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.06 or 0.00406359 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.74 or 0.00132645 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.00 or 0.00083055 BTC.

Terra Profile

Terra’s total supply is 995,085,949 coins and its circulating supply is 383,434,933 coins. The official website for Terra is terra.money . The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money . Terra’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Terra Coin Trading

Terra can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: GDAC, Bittrex, Coinone and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

