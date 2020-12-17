Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Shares Up 6.2%

Shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) traded up 6.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $42.63 and last traded at $42.30. 1,449,469 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 1,868,383 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.83.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on THC shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $33.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.75.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.85, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -311.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 2.41.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.33. Tenet Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 82.35%. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Glenview Capital Management, L sold 500,000 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.69, for a total transaction of $20,345,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Audrey T. Andrews sold 80,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total transaction of $3,324,806.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 132,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,451,566.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,373,143 shares of company stock worth $55,421,743. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

