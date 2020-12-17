Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) CEO Amit Yoran Sells 45,000 Shares

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) CEO Amit Yoran sold 45,000 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total value of $1,752,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,243,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,447,723.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Amit Yoran also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 20th, Amit Yoran sold 6,137 shares of Tenable stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.87, for a total value of $213,997.19.

On Friday, November 13th, Amit Yoran sold 45,000 shares of Tenable stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total value of $1,566,000.00.

On Tuesday, October 13th, Amit Yoran sold 45,000 shares of Tenable stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $1,874,250.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TENB traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,137,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 864,107. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.20 and a beta of 1.83. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.28 and a 1-year high of $42.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.60.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.21. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 68.33% and a negative net margin of 22.79%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Tenable in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Tenable from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Tenable from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Tenable from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tenable has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.82.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TENB. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tenable by 213.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,460,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,218,000 after purchasing an additional 5,761,472 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tenable by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,124,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,804 shares in the last quarter. Toronado Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenable in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,580,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tenable by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,918,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,687,000 after purchasing an additional 689,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Tenable by 132.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,204,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,473,000 after purchasing an additional 687,344 shares in the last quarter. 78.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

