TCR2 Therapeutics’ (TCRR) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Mizuho

Mizuho reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) in a research note published on Sunday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a $33.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TCRR. BidaskClub lowered TCR2 Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. ValuEngine lowered TCR2 Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered TCR2 Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on TCR2 Therapeutics from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TCR2 Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.88.

TCR2 Therapeutics stock opened at $27.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $919.11 million, a P/E ratio of -11.27 and a beta of 1.89. TCR2 Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.84 and a 1 year high of $35.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.40 and a 200-day moving average of $19.62.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.04). On average, equities research analysts expect that TCR2 Therapeutics will post -2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert Hofmeister sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total transaction of $382,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,124,035. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mayur Ian Somaiya sold 3,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $109,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in TCR2 Therapeutics by 108.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 3,773 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in TCR2 Therapeutics by 821.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 5,359 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,028 shares during the last quarter. 45.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TCR2 Therapeutics Company Profile

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops novel T cell receptor therapies for patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead product candidates include TC-210, mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors, which initiated in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), ovarian cancer, malignant pleural/peritoneal mesothelioma, and cholangiocarcinoma; and TC-110 a TRuC-T cell targeting CD19-positive B-Cell hematological malignancies.

