TCASH (TCASH) Trading Up 21% Over Last Week

TCASH (CURRENCY:TCASH) traded down 14.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. One TCASH token can currently be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and EtherFlyer. Over the last week, TCASH has traded up 21% against the dollar. TCASH has a total market cap of $102,918.53 and $180,928.00 worth of TCASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TCASH alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002797 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002121 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000461 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00006641 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000161 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001372 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About TCASH

TCASH (TCASH) is a token. TCASH’s total supply is 88,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,200,000 tokens. The Reddit community for TCASH is /r/EtherFlyerExchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TCASH’s official message board is medium.com/@etherflyer . TCASH’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TCASH is www.etherflyer.com/index.html

Buying and Selling TCASH

TCASH can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherFlyer and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TCASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TCASH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TCASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TCASH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TCASH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.