Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) shares traded down 5.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $19.21 and last traded at $19.35. 6,793,734 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 344% from the average session volume of 1,531,163 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.45.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Tattooed Chef from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Tattooed Chef in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Tattooed Chef in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.
The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.01.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTCF. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Tattooed Chef by 80.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Tattooed Chef during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Tattooed Chef in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Tattooed Chef in the 2nd quarter valued at $179,000. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tattooed Chef during the 2nd quarter valued at $392,000. 17.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Tattooed Chef Company Profile (NASDAQ:TTCF)
Tattooed Chef, Inc, a plant-based food company, produces and sells a portfolio of frozen foods. It supplies plant-based products to retailers in the United States. The company primarily offers products, such as ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, and cauliflower crust pizza.
