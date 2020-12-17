Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) shares traded down 5.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $19.21 and last traded at $19.35. 6,793,734 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 344% from the average session volume of 1,531,163 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.45.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Tattooed Chef from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Tattooed Chef in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Tattooed Chef in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.01.

Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTCF. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Tattooed Chef by 80.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Tattooed Chef during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Tattooed Chef in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Tattooed Chef in the 2nd quarter valued at $179,000. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tattooed Chef during the 2nd quarter valued at $392,000. 17.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tattooed Chef Company Profile (NASDAQ:TTCF)

Tattooed Chef, Inc, a plant-based food company, produces and sells a portfolio of frozen foods. It supplies plant-based products to retailers in the United States. The company primarily offers products, such as ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, and cauliflower crust pizza.

