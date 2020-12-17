Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) (TSE:TKO) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from C$1.60 to C$1.90. The stock traded as high as C$1.77 and last traded at C$1.76, with a volume of 667676 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.57.

TKO has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities upgraded shares of Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$1.65 to C$1.90 in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial set a C$1.75 target price on shares of Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) from C$1.00 to C$1.30 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th.

In other Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) news, Senior Officer Brian Battison sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.68, for a total transaction of C$168,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 299,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$503,025.60. Also, Director Russell Edward Hallbauer sold 111,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.37, for a total transaction of C$152,181.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,511,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,814,743.61. Insiders have sold a total of 376,000 shares of company stock valued at $553,986 in the last three months.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.09. The firm has a market cap of C$491.40 million and a P/E ratio of -10.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.86, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$87.78 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Taseko Mines Limited will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) (TSE:TKO)

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project situated in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

