Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Director Sells $275,000.00 in Stock

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Director James W. Whalen sold 10,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $275,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 202,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,562,672.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of TRGP traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.75. The company had a trading volume of 2,374,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,738,017. The firm has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 2.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Targa Resources Corp. has a 52-week low of $3.66 and a 52-week high of $42.13.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Targa Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.89% and a negative net margin of 22.86%. On average, research analysts expect that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TRGP. Capital One Financial raised Targa Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised Targa Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Targa Resources from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Targa Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Targa Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.94.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRGP. Blackstone Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 3,716.5% in the second quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 9,858,217 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $197,854,000 after purchasing an additional 9,599,915 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the second quarter worth about $81,554,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 40.0% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,535,290 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $91,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866,181 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 340.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,735,614 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 3,140.1% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 901,104 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $18,085,000 after purchasing an additional 873,293 shares during the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

Further Reading: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.