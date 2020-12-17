Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) Receives $7.87 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.03.

SKT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $6.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $6.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKT. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 222,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,669,000 after buying an additional 19,691 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 28,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 2,523 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 207,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after buying an additional 27,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 170,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 53,391 shares in the last quarter. 79.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SKT stock traded down $0.36 on Friday, hitting $10.86. 2,119,484 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,782,853. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.31 and a beta of 1.78. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a 52 week low of $4.05 and a 52 week high of $16.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.96, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 4.78.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

