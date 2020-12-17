Tael Price Tops $0.0621 (WABI)

Tael (CURRENCY:WABI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 16th. In the last week, Tael has traded down 24.2% against the dollar. One Tael coin can now be bought for $0.0621 or 0.00000439 BTC on exchanges including $45.75, $13.96, $10.00 and $7.20. Tael has a market capitalization of $5.54 million and approximately $775,262.00 worth of Tael was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Tael alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00061546 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004614 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.33 or 0.00388197 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000054 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004010 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00018624 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004603 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00023660 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Tael Coin Profile

Tael (WABI) is a coin. It launched on July 21st, 2017. Tael’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 89,199,999 coins. Tael’s official Twitter account is @wabiico

Tael Coin Trading

Tael can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $4.92, $62.56, $18.11, $13.96, $24.72, $5.22, $119.16, $45.75, $10.00, $7.20, $34.91 and $6.32. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tael directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tael should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tael using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tael Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tael and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.