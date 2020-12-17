Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) CEO Sells $102,334.45 in Stock

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 2,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $102,334.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 835,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,608,603.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of TRHC traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.40. The company had a trading volume of 313,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,064. The stock has a market capitalization of $962.65 million, a P/E ratio of -19.61 and a beta of 1.08. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.12 and a 52-week high of $69.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.38.

Get Tabula Rasa HealthCare alerts:

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $70.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.81 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 7.37% and a negative net margin of 14.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 149.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 3rd quarter worth about $86,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 122.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 138.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period.

Several research firms have weighed in on TRHC. BidaskClub downgraded Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. TheStreet downgraded Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. SVB Leerink downgraded Tabula Rasa HealthCare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.82.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides patient-specific and data-driven technology and solutions in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks.

Featured Article: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.