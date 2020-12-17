Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) CEO Sells $102,334.45 in Stock

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 2,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $102,334.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 835,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,608,603.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of TRHC traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.40. The company had a trading volume of 313,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,064. The stock has a market capitalization of $962.65 million, a P/E ratio of -19.61 and a beta of 1.08. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.12 and a 52-week high of $69.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.38.
Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $70.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.81 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 7.37% and a negative net margin of 14.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research firms have weighed in on TRHC. BidaskClub downgraded Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. TheStreet downgraded Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. SVB Leerink downgraded Tabula Rasa HealthCare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.82.
About Tabula Rasa HealthCare
Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides patient-specific and data-driven technology and solutions in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks.
