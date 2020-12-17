Syscoin One Day Volume Reaches $3.18 Million (SYS)

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. One Syscoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0573 or 0.00000254 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Syscoin has a total market cap of $34.54 million and approximately $3.18 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Syscoin has traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $101.30 or 0.00448032 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00006001 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000288 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003009 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003019 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000284 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin Coin Profile

Syscoin (SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Syscoin’s total supply is 602,396,165 coins. The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org . The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Syscoin Coin Trading

Syscoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syscoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Syscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

