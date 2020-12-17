Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) Stock Price Up 10.2%

Shares of Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) rose 10.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.40 and last traded at $3.34. Approximately 927,278 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 76% from the average daily volume of 526,306 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.03.

SNCR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.95.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.92 and its 200 day moving average is $3.35. The company has a market capitalization of $168.93 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.10.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $68.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.79 million. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative net margin of 24.09% and a negative return on equity of 20.35%. Equities analysts expect that Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 546.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,486 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 8,019 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Synchronoss Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Synchronoss Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Synchronoss Technologies by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,837 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 5,021 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. 52.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, digital, messaging, and Internet of Things (IoT) platforms, products, and solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its platforms, products, and solutions include digital experience management platform as a service, which includes digital journey creation and journey design products that use analytics that power digital advisor products for IT and business channel owners; and cloud sync, backup, storage, device set up, content transfer, and content engagement for user generated content.

