Switch Hits Market Capitalization of $243,914.96 (ESH)

Switch (CURRENCY:ESH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. One Switch token can currently be purchased for about $0.0201 or 0.00000087 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Switch has traded 4% higher against the dollar. Switch has a total market cap of $243,914.96 and approximately $271,604.00 worth of Switch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00006465 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00056948 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001016 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00020510 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00005078 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 23.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004194 BTC.

Switch Profile

Switch (CRYPTO:ESH) is a token. Switch’s total supply is 12,113,793 tokens. Switch’s official website is www.switch.ag . The official message board for Switch is medium.com/@switchag

Buying and Selling Switch

Switch can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Switch directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Switch should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Switch using one of the exchanges listed above.

