SwftCoin Trading Down 3% Over Last 7 Days (SWFTC)

SwftCoin (CURRENCY:SWFTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. SwftCoin has a market capitalization of $3.69 million and $2.86 million worth of SwftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SwftCoin has traded 3% lower against the dollar. One SwftCoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Huobi and OKEx.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SwftCoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00061534 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004586 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $84.38 or 0.00386736 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000053 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004011 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00018536 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004583 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00023669 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

SwftCoin Profile

SwftCoin (SWFTC) is a token. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2017. SwftCoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,004,999,999 tokens. The official website for SwftCoin is www.swftcoin.com . SwftCoin’s official Twitter account is @SwftCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SwftCoin is forum.bitcoin.com/alternative-cryptocurrencies-altcoins/smartcash-t29835.html

Buying and Selling SwftCoin

SwftCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, HitBTC and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwftCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SwftCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SwftCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SwftCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SwftCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.