Swerve (SWRV) Price Reaches $0.71

Swerve (CURRENCY:SWRV) traded up 5.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. One Swerve token can currently be bought for about $0.71 or 0.00003283 BTC on popular exchanges. Swerve has a market cap of $6.41 million and approximately $2.80 million worth of Swerve was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Swerve has traded up 4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 25.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004620 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00024651 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.77 or 0.00142257 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.96 or 0.00836690 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.92 or 0.00170716 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.05 or 0.00407085 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.77 or 0.00132997 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.00 or 0.00083203 BTC.

Swerve Token Profile

Swerve’s total supply is 10,619,455 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,025,771 tokens. The official website for Swerve is swerve.fi

Swerve Token Trading

Swerve can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swerve directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swerve should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swerve using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

