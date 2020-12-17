Swerve (SWRV) Price Hits $0.67

Swerve (CURRENCY:SWRV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 17th. One Swerve token can currently be purchased for $0.67 or 0.00002964 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Swerve has traded 5.9% lower against the dollar. Swerve has a market capitalization of $6.07 million and approximately $3.35 million worth of Swerve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002573 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004411 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00023576 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.01 or 0.00132410 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $179.01 or 0.00789844 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.51 or 0.00165520 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $88.10 or 0.00388718 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.43 or 0.00125455 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00078042 BTC.

About Swerve

Swerve’s total supply is 10,623,264 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,029,450 tokens. Swerve’s official website is swerve.fi

Swerve Token Trading

Swerve can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swerve directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swerve should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swerve using one of the exchanges listed above.

