Swarm (SWM) Price Reaches $0.0137 on Major Exchanges

Swarm (CURRENCY:SWM) traded down 25.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. Over the last seven days, Swarm has traded down 23.5% against the dollar. One Swarm token can currently be purchased for about $0.0137 or 0.00000060 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Swarm has a market capitalization of $1.07 million and approximately $3,738.00 worth of Swarm was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00059404 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004369 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $85.08 or 0.00370896 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003609 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00017540 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004359 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00023233 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

About Swarm

SWM is a token. Its genesis date was October 19th, 2017. Swarm’s total supply is 99,535,052 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,189,670 tokens. Swarm’s official Twitter account is @TheSwarmFund and its Facebook page is accessible here . Swarm’s official website is www.swarmnetwork.org . The Reddit community for Swarm is /r/swarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swarm’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2159615.0

Buying and Selling Swarm

Swarm can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swarm should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swarm using one of the exchanges listed above.

