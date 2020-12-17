Swarm City (SWT) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $2,769.00

Swarm City (CURRENCY:SWT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. One Swarm City token can currently be bought for $0.0193 or 0.00000089 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Swarm City has traded up 1.6% against the dollar. Swarm City has a total market cap of $164,975.63 and $2,769.00 worth of Swarm City was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00061870 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004595 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $85.92 or 0.00394134 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000053 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003999 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00018570 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004587 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00023695 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Swarm City Profile

SWT is a token. Its genesis date was March 19th, 2017. Swarm City’s total supply is 8,536,073 tokens. The official website for Swarm City is swarm.city . Swarm City’s official Twitter account is @SwarmCityDApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . Swarm City’s official message board is medium.com/swarm-city-times . The Reddit community for Swarm City is /r/SwarmCityDApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm City directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swarm City should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swarm City using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

