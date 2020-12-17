SVB Leerink Increases Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Price Target to $400.00

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) had its price target raised by SVB Leerink from $370.00 to $400.00 in a report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Anthem’s Q4 2020 earnings at $2.46 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $22.40 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $6.83 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $6.73 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $6.25 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $25.30 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $28.65 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $325.00 to $338.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $369.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Anthem from $349.00 to $337.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $324.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $345.81.

Shares of ANTM stock opened at $310.24 on Monday. Anthem has a 12-month low of $171.03 and a 12-month high of $338.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $312.04 and a 200-day moving average of $283.81.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $30.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.81 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 18.45%. Research analysts expect that Anthem will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 4th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Anthem’s payout ratio is 19.55%.

In other news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 4,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,306,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,529,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.95, for a total transaction of $1,703,236.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,602 shares in the company, valued at $12,437,653.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Anthem in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Anthem in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new position in Anthem in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. grew its stake in Anthem by 130.8% in the 2nd quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Anthem in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

