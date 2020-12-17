sUSD Market Cap Reaches $22.73 Million (SUSD)

sUSD (CURRENCY:SUSD) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 17th. Over the last week, sUSD has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. One sUSD token can currently be bought for approximately $1.01 or 0.00004352 BTC on exchanges including Cryptology and Kucoin. sUSD has a total market cap of $22.73 million and $6.92 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002618 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004309 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00023461 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.58 or 0.00131795 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $180.53 or 0.00777996 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.86 or 0.00197626 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.11 or 0.00379701 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.22 or 0.00078523 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.72 or 0.00123782 BTC.

sUSD Token Profile

sUSD’s total supply is 22,510,653 tokens. sUSD’s official website is www.synthetix.io . sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io . The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . sUSD’s official message board is blog.havven.io

Buying and Selling sUSD

sUSD can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and Cryptology. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire sUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase sUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

