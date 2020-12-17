Suruga Bank (OTCMKTS:SUGBY) Hits New 1-Year High at $40.25

Shares of Suruga Bank Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SUGBY) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $40.25 and last traded at $40.25, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.25.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.25. The company has a market capitalization of $934.36 million, a PE ratio of 3.99 and a beta of -0.04.

About Suruga Bank (OTCMKTS:SUGBY)

Suruga Bank Ltd. provides various banking and financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Japan. The company offers deposit products, such as time, ordinary, savings, foreign currency, and other deposits, as well as current and general accounts; card, housing, second house, resort, startup, project assistance, and business up term loans, as well as loans by purpose; credit and debit cards; and overdrafts and other financing products.

Featured Story: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Suruga Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suruga Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.