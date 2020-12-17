Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) COO Sells $2,921,500.00 in Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) COO Christopher Dawson sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.43, for a total transaction of $2,921,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 281,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,434,138.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Christopher Dawson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 16th, Christopher Dawson sold 50,000 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.33, for a total transaction of $3,066,500.00.

On Friday, September 18th, Christopher Dawson sold 7,697 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.59, for a total transaction of $466,361.23.

RUN traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $61.80. 7,933,489 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,144,799. Sunrun Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.84 and a fifty-two week high of $82.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6,173.83 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.62.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $209.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Sunrun by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,183,983 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,401,441,000 after acquiring an additional 998,578 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,996,711 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $177,414,000 after buying an additional 245,716 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,255,963 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $143,087,000 after buying an additional 932,991 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,788,040 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $291,944,000 after buying an additional 430,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,083,644 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $21,369,000 after buying an additional 76,037 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.07.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

