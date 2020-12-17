Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVA) Insider Salvo John T. Santo Sells 32,944 Shares

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVA) insider Salvo John T. Santo sold 32,944 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $1,395,507.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,423,846.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ NOVA traded up $0.84 during trading on Thursday, hitting $41.80. 2,031,513 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,158,059. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.12 and a 12-month high of $46.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.06.

Sunnova Energy International (NASDAQ:NOVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NOVA shares. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $35.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 533.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sunnova Energy International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Sunnova Energy International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Sunnova Energy International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Sunnova Energy International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. It operates a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 572 megawatts serving approximately 80,000 customers.

