Sumitomo (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $12.33

Shares of Sumitomo Co. (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.33 and traded as high as $13.36. Sumitomo shares last traded at $12.93, with a volume of 25,528 shares.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Sumitomo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sumitomo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Sumitomo from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a PE ratio of 35.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81.

Sumitomo Corporation imports, exports, and sells various goods and commodities worldwide. The company's Metal Products segment offers steel sheets and tubular products; and non-ferrous metals, such as aluminum and titanium. Its Transportation & Construction Systems segment manufactures, sells, services, leases, and finances ships, aircraft, aerospace equipment, and automotive and related products; and deals in, rents, and trades in construction, mining and agricultural machinery, and industrial vehicles.

