StrongHands (SHND) Trading Up 26.7% Over Last Week

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded up 22.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 16th. In the last seven days, StrongHands has traded 26.7% higher against the US dollar. StrongHands has a market capitalization of $279,680.23 and approximately $438.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One StrongHands coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, Coindeal, BiteBTC and Crex24.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get StrongHands alerts:

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000010 BTC.

TEKcoin (TEK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

808Coin (808) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credence Coin (CRDNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000092 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Neuro (NRO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

StrongHands Coin Profile

StrongHands (CRYPTO:SHND) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 29th, 2015. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,250,167,293 coins and its circulating supply is 16,836,972,939 coins. StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for StrongHands is www.stronghands.info

StrongHands Coin Trading

StrongHands can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, STEX, Crex24, CoinExchange, Coindeal, Trade Satoshi, BiteBTC and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade StrongHands should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy StrongHands using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for StrongHands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for StrongHands and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.