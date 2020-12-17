Streamr Price Tops $0.0389 on Exchanges (DATA)

Streamr (CURRENCY:DATA) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 17th. In the last seven days, Streamr has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. Streamr has a market capitalization of $26.96 million and $1.34 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Streamr token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0389 or 0.00000168 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00059501 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004318 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.43 or 0.00368151 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000050 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003617 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00017426 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004310 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00022725 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Streamr Token Profile

Streamr is a token. It launched on October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 987,154,514 tokens and its circulating supply is 693,329,898 tokens. Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc . Streamr’s official message board is blog.streamr.com . The official website for Streamr is www.streamr.com

Streamr Token Trading

Streamr can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streamr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Streamr using one of the exchanges listed above.

