Streamr DATAcoin Trading 58.9% Higher Over Last Week (DATA)

Streamr DATAcoin (CURRENCY:DATA) traded up 7.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. Streamr DATAcoin has a total market cap of $51.76 million and approximately $27.29 million worth of Streamr DATAcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Streamr DATAcoin has traded 58.9% higher against the US dollar. One Streamr DATAcoin token can currently be bought for about $0.0764 or 0.00000850 BTC on exchanges including Gate.io, IDEX, HitBTC and Ethfinex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002538 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004404 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00023417 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.06 or 0.00132413 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $178.95 or 0.00788236 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.58 or 0.00165524 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.11 or 0.00388098 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.48 or 0.00125470 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00077796 BTC.

Streamr DATAcoin Token Profile

Streamr DATAcoin launched on October 6th, 2017. Streamr DATAcoin’s total supply is 987,154,514 tokens and its circulating supply is 677,154,514 tokens. Streamr DATAcoin’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc . The Reddit community for Streamr DATAcoin is /r/streamr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Streamr DATAcoin is www.streamr.com . Streamr DATAcoin’s official message board is blog.streamr.com

Streamr DATAcoin Token Trading

Streamr DATAcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, HitBTC, Binance, Mercatox, BitForex, Bancor Network, Radar Relay, Coinone, IDEX, DragonEX and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr DATAcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streamr DATAcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Streamr DATAcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

