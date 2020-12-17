Streamr DATAcoin (DATA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $51.76 Million

Streamr DATAcoin (CURRENCY:DATA) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. Streamr DATAcoin has a total market cap of $51.76 million and approximately $27.29 million worth of Streamr DATAcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Streamr DATAcoin has traded 58.9% higher against the dollar. One Streamr DATAcoin token can now be purchased for $0.0764 or 0.00000850 BTC on major exchanges including Binance, HitBTC, Gate.io and DragonEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 23.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004583 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00024577 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.59 or 0.00140336 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $178.89 or 0.00820649 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.71 or 0.00168411 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.03 or 0.00403828 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.72 or 0.00131762 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00081766 BTC.

Streamr DATAcoin Token Profile

Streamr DATAcoin’s launch date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr DATAcoin’s total supply is 987,154,514 tokens and its circulating supply is 677,154,514 tokens. Streamr DATAcoin’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc . The Reddit community for Streamr DATAcoin is /r/streamr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Streamr DATAcoin is www.streamr.com . Streamr DATAcoin’s official message board is blog.streamr.com

Streamr DATAcoin Token Trading

Streamr DATAcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bancor Network, Radar Relay, Mercatox, HitBTC, BitForex, DragonEX, Gate.io, Binance, Ethfinex and Coinone. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr DATAcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Streamr DATAcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Streamr DATAcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

