STRAKS (STAK) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $175.00

STRAKS (CURRENCY:STAK) traded down 11.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. STRAKS has a total market cap of $29,175.28 and approximately $175.00 worth of STRAKS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One STRAKS coin can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, STRAKS has traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23,017.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $651.54 or 0.02830606 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $102.64 or 0.00445904 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $311.57 or 0.01353598 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $157.96 or 0.00686255 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005905 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.18 or 0.00326623 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00028045 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000075 BTC.

About STRAKS

STRAKS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 16th, 2017. STRAKS’s total supply is 47,686,769 coins and its circulating supply is 23,858,907 coins. The official website for STRAKS is straks.tech . STRAKS’s official Twitter account is @STRAKSproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for STRAKS is /r/STRAKSproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

STRAKS Coin Trading

STRAKS can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STRAKS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STRAKS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy STRAKS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

