Stockland (OTCMKTS:STKAF) Stock Price Up 1.2%

Stockland (OTCMKTS:STKAF) shares rose 1.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.35 and last traded at $3.31. Approximately 421 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 7,319 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.27.

STKAF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Stockland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Stockland from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.70.

Stockland (ASX:SGP) was founded in 1952 and has grown to become one of Australia's largest diversified property groups Â- owning, developing and managing a large portfolio of shopping centres, residential communities, workplace and logistic assets and retirement living villages. Stockland is consistently rated as one of the most sustainable real estate companies in the world by the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index (DJSI).

