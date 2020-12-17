Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Broadcom Call Options (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders acquired 150,141 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,120% compared to the typical volume of 12,306 call options.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Broadcom from $365.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $335.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Broadcom from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $425.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $417.86.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Shares of AVGO stock traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $426.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,708,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,476,449. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $385.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $347.90. Broadcom has a 12 month low of $155.67 and a 12 month high of $430.01. The company has a market cap of $172.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.25 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.20% and a net margin of 12.39%. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Broadcom will post 21.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be paid a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 18th. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.25. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 70.46%.

In related news, Director Henry Samueli purchased 101,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $361.45 per share, for a total transaction of $36,773,923.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.43, for a total value of $33,002,343.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 404,403 shares of company stock valued at $155,269,662 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,357,000. Employers Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter worth $933,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 38,194 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,914,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 6.2% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 38,882 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $14,165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 33.9% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,188 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,076,000 after buying an additional 2,830 shares during the last quarter. 75.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Solutions, Infrastructure Software, and Intellectual Property licensing.

Recommended Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.