Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK)

Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors bought 15,986 call options on the company. This is an increase of 13,563% compared to the average volume of 117 call options.

ANIK stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Thursday, reaching $41.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,001. Anika Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $22.01 and a 1 year high of $55.10. The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $592.62 million, a P/E ratio of -87.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.53 and its 200-day moving average is $36.12.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.44). Anika Therapeutics had a positive return on equity of 2.63% and a negative net margin of 5.18%. The business had revenue of $31.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.22 million. Analysts anticipate that Anika Therapeutics will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

ANIK has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Anika Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Anika Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANIK. Avidity Partners Management LP increased its stake in Anika Therapeutics by 115.8% in the 2nd quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 362,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,677,000 after buying an additional 194,490 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Anika Therapeutics by 768.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 148,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 131,783 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Anika Therapeutics by 222,605.6% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 80,174 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,025,000 after acquiring an additional 80,138 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Anika Therapeutics by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,397,783 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,106,000 after acquiring an additional 70,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Anika Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,442,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

About Anika Therapeutics

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated joint preservation, restoration, and regenerative solutions company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead products include HYALOMATRIX for the treatment of skin wounds, such as pressure ulcers, diabetic foot ulcers, and deep second-degree burns; and MEROGEL, a woven fleece nasal packing.

