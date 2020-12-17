STM Group Plc (STM.L) (LON:STM) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $29.08

Shares of STM Group Plc (STM.L) (LON:STM) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.08 and traded as high as $30.20. STM Group Plc (STM.L) shares last traded at $30.00, with a volume of 313,765 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of £16.67 million and a P/E ratio of 12.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 29.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 31.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.66, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.06.

About STM Group Plc (STM.L) (LON:STM)

STM Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Gibraltar, Malta, Jersey, Spain, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Corporate Trustee Services, Pensions, Life Assurance, and Other Services. The company offers retirement, estate and succession planning, and wealth structuring services.

