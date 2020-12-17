Stipend (SPD) Reaches Market Capitalization of $81,098.72

Stipend (CURRENCY:SPD) traded down 65.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. Stipend has a total market cap of $81,098.72 and approximately $2.00 worth of Stipend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stipend coin can now be bought for about $0.0070 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Stipend has traded 61.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $22,660.92 or 0.99798053 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00023703 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $107.75 or 0.00474548 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00007759 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $170.90 or 0.00752655 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.72 or 0.00135304 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002411 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002581 BTC.

Stipend Profile

Stipend (SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 10th, 2018. Stipend’s total supply is 11,521,178 coins. The official website for Stipend is stipend.me . Stipend’s official Twitter account is @StipendOff and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stipend is /r/stipend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Stipend

Stipend can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stipend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stipend should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stipend using one of the exchanges listed above.

