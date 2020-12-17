Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on STL. Zacks Investment Research raised Sterling Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Sterling Bancorp from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sterling Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.30.

Shares of STL stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.73. 2,162,605 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,563,644. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Sterling Bancorp has a 12-month low of $7.01 and a 12-month high of $21.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.69.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $246.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.65 million. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 22.93% and a return on equity of 6.30%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sterling Bancorp will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel James P. Blose sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total value of $64,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 37,986 shares in the company, valued at $612,714.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STL. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Sterling Bancorp by 109.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Sterling Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in Sterling Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Sterling Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. 82.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

