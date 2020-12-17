Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Issues Q4 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.00-0.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $650-650 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $684.47 million.

SCS stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,406,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 867,700. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.21 and a 200-day moving average of $11.46. Steelcase has a one year low of $7.02 and a one year high of $23.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $818.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.67 million. Steelcase had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 4.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SCS shares. Sidoti raised Steelcase from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Benchmark lowered Steelcase from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th.

In other news, Director Jennifer C. Niemann sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total transaction of $49,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,267.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Eddy F. Schmitt purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.04 per share, with a total value of $301,200.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 89,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $895,176.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Steelcase

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panels, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including worktools and screens.

