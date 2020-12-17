Stanley J. Meresman Sells 7,500 Shares of Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) Stock

Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.38, for a total value of $257,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $728,546.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Medallia stock traded up $0.91 on Thursday, reaching $35.38. 1,313,641 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,683,267. Medallia, Inc. has a one year low of $16.04 and a one year high of $40.20. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.85 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.93 and a 200 day moving average of $30.16.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. Medallia had a negative return on equity of 24.84% and a negative net margin of 28.69%. The company had revenue of $121.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Medallia, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDLA. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Medallia by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Medallia by 1,872.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in Medallia in the 2nd quarter valued at $227,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in Medallia by 164.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 9,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 5,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Medallia by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on MDLA. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Medallia from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medallia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. BTIG Research began coverage on Medallia in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Medallia from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Medallia from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.09.

Medallia Company Profile

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

