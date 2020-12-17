StableUSD Price Down 1.2% Over Last Week (USDS)

StableUSD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 16th. Over the last seven days, StableUSD has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar. StableUSD has a total market cap of $522,166.10 and approximately $93.00 worth of StableUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One StableUSD token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00007038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance and Bittrex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 22.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002545 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004583 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00024503 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.53 or 0.00140047 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.24 or 0.00817666 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $36.64 or 0.00168070 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $88.03 or 0.00403863 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.67 or 0.00131545 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.81 or 0.00081682 BTC.

About StableUSD

StableUSD’s total supply is 90,000,487,233 tokens and its circulating supply is 519,602 tokens. StableUSD’s official website is www.stably.io . StableUSD’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . StableUSD’s official message board is medium.com/stably-blog

StableUSD Token Trading

StableUSD can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StableUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StableUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy StableUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

